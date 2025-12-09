Dwayne Johnson has shattered all records after the 2025 Golden Globe nominations.
Shortly after the nominations were announced, The Smashing Machine star reacted to his historical recognition at the upcoming awards gala, which will take place on January 11, 2026.
Johnson, who never received any Golden Globe nominations, shared the portrait of his headline-grabbing movie, which was released on October 3, 2025.
Alongside the picture, the 53-year-old American actor and professional wrestler penned the brief message that read, "The most surreal and humbling day of my career. My FIRST Golden Globe nomination!"
"THANK YOU @goldenglobes for this incredibly inspiring honour and acknowledgement of the story we told and souls we bared," he added.
The Moana actor continued expressing his joy, saying, "What a privilege to be included with such an insane cadre of artists whose extraordinary performances all have raised the standard."
He concluded his long statement by thanking each one of his fans who supported The Smashing Machine and appreciated his work.
"Thank you to ALL OF YOU for 'walking down this road with me' on this wild and unpredictable journey of life," he concluded.
In The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson has portrayed the role of MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and others.