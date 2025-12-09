Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

The 'Iron Man' actress shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin: Moses, 19, and Apple, 21

  • By Hania Jamil
Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at Marty Supreme Premiere
Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere 

Gwyneth Paltrow had a special someone supporting her at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Marty Supreme.

On Monday, December 8, the Shallow Hal actress was joined by her son Moses Martin at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

For the special outing, Paltrow slipped into a black strapless gown from her brand Gwyn, while her son, who made his red carpet debut, rocked a brown and black suede sweater with matching pants and shoes.

The mother-son pair was also accompanied by Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk.

You Might Like:

In the new sports/drama film, the 53-year-old stars as Kay Stone, a retired actress and socialite who becomes Timothée Chalamet's character Marty Mauser's love interest.

The movie follows Chalamet as Marty, who is loosely based on the US ping-pong star Marty Reisman, as he sets out to make a name for himself.

Last week, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow shared her kids, Moses, 19, and Apple, 21, reaction to her kissing the Wonka star.

"I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!' And my son was like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to see this,' " Paltrow explained, adding of Moses, "He was kind of mortified."

Marty Supreme is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations
Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations
Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip
Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal
Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination

Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination
50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’

50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’
Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Latest News

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast
Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move

Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move
UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'

UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views