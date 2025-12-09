Gwyneth Paltrow had a special someone supporting her at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Marty Supreme.
On Monday, December 8, the Shallow Hal actress was joined by her son Moses Martin at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.
For the special outing, Paltrow slipped into a black strapless gown from her brand Gwyn, while her son, who made his red carpet debut, rocked a brown and black suede sweater with matching pants and shoes.
The mother-son pair was also accompanied by Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk.
In the new sports/drama film, the 53-year-old stars as Kay Stone, a retired actress and socialite who becomes Timothée Chalamet's character Marty Mauser's love interest.
The movie follows Chalamet as Marty, who is loosely based on the US ping-pong star Marty Reisman, as he sets out to make a name for himself.
Last week, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow shared her kids, Moses, 19, and Apple, 21, reaction to her kissing the Wonka star.
"I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!' And my son was like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to see this,' " Paltrow explained, adding of Moses, "He was kind of mortified."
Marty Supreme is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025.