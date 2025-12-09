Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Johnson Wen, who scared Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' Singapore premiere, was spotted at Lady Gaga's show

  • By Web Desk
Lady Gaga has saved herself from a major concert mishap after the Australian influencer who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere was kicked out of Brisbane concert.

Johnson Wen, who is known on the internet as Pyjama Man, shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 9, that he was removed from the concert in a caption of his selfie.

Talking about the Mayhem Ball tour concert at Suncorp Stadium, Wen noted, "The show doesn't start until 8pm. The early fans were booing me."

Picture Credit: Johnson Wen/ Instagram
Videos from the concert showed Wen being escorted from the venue, flanked by security guards.

The incident happened almost a month after the frequent crasher was deported from Singapore after being jailed for nine days for harassing Ariana.

Ariana and her Wicked co-stars were attending the opening night at Universal Studios in Singapore on November 13 when Wen jumped the barricade and put his arm around the singer.

In the viral video, Ariana could be seen visibly shaken, as her co-star Cynthia Erivo jumped between the singer and the influencer.

Wen has a reputation of crashing celebrities' events and posting them on his social media accounts, and most recently he crashed The Weeknd's concert in Melbourne in August.

He was also pulled off-stage by security at The Chainsmokers' Sydney concert in July. A month earlier, in June, he ambushed Katy Perry on a Sydney stage.

