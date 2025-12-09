'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

Jeremy O. Harris, who starred in Season 2 and Season 4 of Emily in Paris, has been released from police custody in Japan.
The Tony-nominated writer was arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into the country and detained for three weeks.
As reported by The New York Times, Japanese authorities shared that Harris had been released on Monday, December 8.
The news of Harris' arrest and detainment came to light on December 4, though he was taken into custody on November 16 at Naha Airport in Okinawa after flying from Taiwan.
Japanese customs officials claimed that at the time of arrest, they found 780 milligrams of MDMA in Harris' carry-on bags.
A representative for Harris told the outlet that he had not been charged with any offence and will continue to stay in Japan to research an upcoming project.
Under Japan's strict drug laws, if found guilty, Jeremy O. Harris would have been facing up to seven years in prison.
Besides Emily in Paris and his work on Slave Play, which earned him a Tony nod, Harris is known for being a writer on Euphoria. He also acted in the Gossip Girl revival.