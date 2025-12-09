Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

Jeremy O. Harris, the US playwright, was taken into custody for drug-smuggling allegations last month in Japan

  • By Hania Jamil
Emily in Paris star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations
'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

Jeremy O. Harris, who starred in Season 2 and Season 4 of Emily in Paris, has been released from police custody in Japan.

The Tony-nominated writer was arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into the country and detained for three weeks.

As reported by The New York Times, Japanese authorities shared that Harris had been released on Monday, December 8.

The news of Harris' arrest and detainment came to light on December 4, though he was taken into custody on November 16 at Naha Airport in Okinawa after flying from Taiwan.

Japanese customs officials claimed that at the time of arrest, they found 780 milligrams of MDMA in Harris' carry-on bags.

A representative for Harris told the outlet that he had not been charged with any offence and will continue to stay in Japan to research an upcoming project.

Under Japan's strict drug laws, if found guilty, Jeremy O. Harris would have been facing up to seven years in prison.

Besides Emily in Paris and his work on Slave Play, which earned him a Tony nod, Harris is known for being a writer on Euphoria. He also acted in the Gossip Girl revival.

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations
Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip
Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal
Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination

Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination
50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’

50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’
Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Latest News

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast
Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move

Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move
UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'

UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views