  By Syeda Fazeelat
Once-in-100-years solar eclipse set to occur in 2027, NASA confirms

The longest solar eclipse of 2027 eclipse will last about 6 minutes and 23 seconds

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed a rare celestial event, the longest solar eclipse, which is set to take place on August 2, 2027.

An event that occurs once-in-a-century will begin around 10:06 AM UTC, offering a mesmerising glimpse of nature’s grandeur.

The Moon’s shadow will sweep across parts of North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Its totality will pass over different countries, including Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia, as well as the Indian and Atlantic Oceans.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, causing the Moon to inhibit sunlight and create its shadow on Earth.

During totality, temperature will begin to drop, and the Sun revolutionises into a glowing ring, usually described as a “diamond ring.”

As per NASA, the 2027 eclipse will last about 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it one of the longest since the 1991 and 2009 eclipses.

Several cities, including Tangiers, Cádiz, Luxor, Gibraltar, Benghazi, and Jeddah will get a chance to see a full view.

Astronomers have called it the “eclipse of the century.” For stargazers, this rare celestial brings an amazing opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

