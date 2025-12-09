Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Lopez embraces Indian culture at mega Udaipur wedding

The 'Mary Me' star arrived in Udaipur, India, last week

Jennifer Lopez has arrived in the Indian culture in Udaipur, India. 

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, turned to her Instagram handle to release the Marry Me star’s desi adaptation. 

"@jlo X @manishmalhotraworld #RandM," the internet personality wrote in the caption. 

In the viral picture, Ben Affleck's ex-wife was seen posing on a balcony in a pale pink saree, as she looked straight at the camera in the breathtaking shots from the event. 

On Tuesday, December 9, Lopez attended a lavish Indian wedding where she turned heads in a popular fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's stunning outfit.

The spectacular wedding of billionaire heir Netra Mantena was hosted at a palace featured in a James Bond film and has left jaws dropping around the world.  

As the snaps of Jennifer Lopez’s pictures gained traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to react to her never-before-seen desi avatar. 

One fan commented, "Jlo indian Barbie edition."

"Gorgeous. New look in Saree outfit," another noted.

A third said, "The dress is incredible." 

This update comes after Jennifer Lopez reportedly performed at the pre-wedding function of the billionaire's daughter.      

