Samsung Electronics has announced the One UI 8.5 beta program, bringing upgraded features for improved productivity, device management across the Galaxy ecosystem.
The significant update is particularly designed to simplify sharing, creating, and managing content, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
One UI 8.5 enhances content creation with an enhanced content creation with an updated Photo Assist, enabling users to generate and edit images continuously without saving every iteration.
Users can review edit history and choose their favourite variants. Quick Share recognises people in photos and suggests sending content directly to relevant contacts, simplifying sharing.
Connectivity across devices is also improved. Audio Broadcast enables communication with LE Audio-supported devices nearby using Auracast, while Storage Share enables users view and access files from other Galaxy devices, including tables, PCs, and TVs, directly via the My Files app.
The update has further introduced enhanced security and device protection. Theft Protection secures devices in case of loss or theft, while Failed Authentication Lock automatically locks the screen following several failed attempts.
Identity check protects extra settings, offering an additional layer of security to prevent cyberattacks.
Availability
Initially, the One UI 8.5 beta program is accessible to the flagship Galaxy S25 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, started from December 8, 2025.
Users can apply to join the beta through the Samsung Members app and explore these new features ahead of the public launch.