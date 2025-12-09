Zendaya has finally unveiled the first poster of her highly anticipated film, The Drama, featuring Robert Pattinson.
A day after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, the Euphoria star took to her Instagram account to share the initial sneak peek into her new film alongside the Batman actor.
"THE DRAMA. Formal invitation to follow," Zendaya stated in the caption.
Tom Holland’s fiancée also released a dramatic poster, which featured her and Robert posing for the camera while the actress flashed her engagement ring as the duo seemingly portrayed as a couple who will be seen getting married in Kristoffer Borgli’s new film.
A striking poster for The Drama highlighted the makers of the film "Cordially invited to The Drama of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson," which was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.
This film marks a significant step up for Kristoffer Borgli, following his previous work, "Sick of Myself," which premiered at Cannes in 2022.
The new film will be released on April 3rd, 2026, according to the headline-grabbing poster.
This update comes a few days before this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where many of the directors and producers will premiere their upcoming movies.