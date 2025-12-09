Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Golden Globes snub of 'Christy'

'Christy', the sports/drama based on the life of Christy Martin, failed to secure any Golden Globe nominations

  • By Hania Jamil
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Golden Globes snub of Christy
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Golden Globes snub of 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney has penned an emotional note, showing her appreciation for Christy, a day after the sports film failed to land a single 2026 Golden Globes nomination.

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 9, the Euphoria actress shared the latest cover of Sports Illustrated featuring herself and the boxer, Christy Martin, whose life had inspired the boxing 2025 boxing biographical drama.

Alongside a carousel of clicks taken in boxing ring, Sydney wrote, "This is the most important film I've ever made."

She added, "For 20 years, Christy Martin was one of the strongest women in the world inside the ring. But at home, she was abused and nearly killed by the man who claimed to love her. "

You Might Like:


Highlighting the significance of the movie, the 28-year-old said, "In the United States, about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute. And that's why this story matters."

Sydney shared that she will always stand with survivors and that if the film has helped a single person "then we've done something that matters."

"Thank you for watching. Thank you for sharing. I hope Christy stays with you long after the credits roll. It has for me. Syd," she concluded the social media post.

Premiered on November 7, 2025, Christy failed to score a single nomination, marking a significant setback for the project, which already suffered a devastating box-office run.

Moreover, the Golden Globes snub came just ahead of the release of Sydeny Sweeney new movie, The Housemaid,  psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's 2022 bestselling novel of the same name.

The film stars Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins. The Housemaid arrives in theatres on December 19, 2025.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement
Zendaya drops first poster of her new film 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson

Zendaya drops first poster of her new film 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lopez embraces Indian culture at mega Udaipur wedding

Jennifer Lopez embraces Indian culture at mega Udaipur wedding
'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations
Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations
Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip
Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Latest News

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22
Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada

Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada
Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study

Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement