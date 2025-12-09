Sydney Sweeney has penned an emotional note, showing her appreciation for Christy, a day after the sports film failed to land a single 2026 Golden Globes nomination.
Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 9, the Euphoria actress shared the latest cover of Sports Illustrated featuring herself and the boxer, Christy Martin, whose life had inspired the boxing 2025 boxing biographical drama.
Alongside a carousel of clicks taken in boxing ring, Sydney wrote, "This is the most important film I've ever made."
She added, "For 20 years, Christy Martin was one of the strongest women in the world inside the ring. But at home, she was abused and nearly killed by the man who claimed to love her. "
Highlighting the significance of the movie, the 28-year-old said, "In the United States, about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute. And that's why this story matters."
Sydney shared that she will always stand with survivors and that if the film has helped a single person "then we've done something that matters."
"Thank you for watching. Thank you for sharing. I hope Christy stays with you long after the credits roll. It has for me. Syd," she concluded the social media post.
Premiered on November 7, 2025, Christy failed to score a single nomination, marking a significant setback for the project, which already suffered a devastating box-office run.
Moreover, the Golden Globes snub came just ahead of the release of Sydeny Sweeney new movie, The Housemaid, psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's 2022 bestselling novel of the same name.
The film stars Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins. The Housemaid arrives in theatres on December 19, 2025.