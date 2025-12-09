Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal troubles to extend by two more months!
Scheduled to begin March 9, 2026, the civil trial in US District Court for the Southern District of New York over Blake's allegations against Justin has been pushed back to May 18.
On Tuesday, December 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman made the announcement during a post-discovery hearing, sharing that he has two criminal trials, and "as important as this case is...criminal trials take precedent."
The next scheduled hearing date is set for January 22, for oral arguments on summary judgements.
In December 2024, Blake sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star for over $160 million in damages, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which he strongly denies.
Justin's $400 million countersuit, claiming defamation and extortion, has since been dismissed by the judge.
The announcement came days after it was reported that Justin had a conversation with Blake about his circumcision when she was pregnant with their son Olin.
In a newly released December 5 deposition, the 41-year-old admitted to telling his co-star he was circumcised during a 2022 visit to her New York home in the presence of Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their two nannies.