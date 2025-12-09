Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement

One of the most talked-about trials has been postponed for two months as the judge gives preference to criminal cases

  • By Hania Jamil
Blake Lively, Justin Baldonis trial gets new date after judges postponement
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal troubles to extend by two more months!

Scheduled to begin March 9, 2026, the civil trial in US District Court for the Southern District of New York over Blake's allegations against Justin has been pushed back to May 18.

On Tuesday, December 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman made the announcement during a post-discovery hearing, sharing that he has two criminal trials, and "as important as this case is...criminal trials take precedent."

The next scheduled hearing date is set for January 22, for oral arguments on summary judgements.

You Might Like:

In December 2024, Blake sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star for over $160 million in damages, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which he strongly denies.

Justin's $400 million countersuit, claiming defamation and extortion, has since been dismissed by the judge.

The announcement came days after it was reported that Justin had a conversation with Blake about his circumcision when she was pregnant with their son Olin.

In a newly released December 5 deposition, the 41-year-old admitted to telling his co-star he was circumcised during a 2022 visit to her New York home in the presence of Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their two nannies.

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Golden Globes snub of 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Golden Globes snub of 'Christy'
Zendaya drops first poster of her new film 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson

Zendaya drops first poster of her new film 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lopez embraces Indian culture at mega Udaipur wedding

Jennifer Lopez embraces Indian culture at mega Udaipur wedding
'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations

'Emily in Paris' star walks free in Japan after drug-smuggling allegations
Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Lady Gaga dodges major scare as 'Wicked' crasher booted from Brisbane concert

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations

Dwayne Johnson breaks records with historic nods in Golden Globe nominations
Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow beams as son makes red carpet debut at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip
Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Latest News

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22
Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada

Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada
Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study

Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's trial gets new date after judge's postponement