Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case

NSW Health has issued a measles alert following a confirmed case visited multiple locations across Sydney after getting exposed to the disease.
The affected person had recently returned from South-East Asia, an active outbreak region, including Indonesia.
Individuals who visit the following locations during certain dates are urged to monitor the symptoms:
- Sydney Metro and T4 Train Lines (Macquarie University to Edgecliff via Martin Place, Dec 3–8)
- Gran Torino Restaurant in Double Bay (Dec 3–6)
- Macquarie Centre Food Court, Macquarie Park (Dec 5–6, 3:30–5:30 pm)
The symptoms include a high fever, rash, or Koplik spots that appear as tiny white spots inside the mouth.
Northern Sydney Local Health Public Health Unit director Dr. Michael Staff stated, Measles is a highly contagious virus, which spreads through coughing, sneezing, and breathing the same air a person infected with measles breathed.
Symptoms can appear nearly 18 days following exposure.
Anyone developing symptoms are required to immediately consult their doctor.
As per the expert, anyone born after 1965 should have received two doses of the measles vaccine.
Early vaccination can prevent the disease from aggravating your condition even after exposure.