American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn made history by becoming the oldest skiing downhill World Cup winner at St Moritz on Friday, December 12.
This was her first World Cup downhill win in nearly eight years and her first since returning from a five-year retirement.
Competing with titanium implants in her right knee, the 41-year-old delivered a stunning performance, completing the race in 1 minute 29.63 seconds and seizing the lead by 1.16 seconds over Austria's Mirjam Puchner.
Vonn retired from competitive skiing in February 2019 due to knee problems but returned to the sport in December last year.
"I knew I was skiing fast but you never know until the first race. I think I was a little faster than I expected. It's a very exciting time," Vonn told TNT Sports as cited by BBC Sports.
The 2010 Olympic downhill champion, claimed the 83rd World Cup win of her career, adding to a glittering 20-year career that includes four overall World Cup titles, one Olympic gold and two bronze medals.
She will now compete again on the St. Moritz course in the next World Cup race on Saturday.
Besides this, Vonn is expected to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.