Health Secretary Wes Streeting issued a warning that a spike in “super flu” cases has challenged the NHS, which is “unlike any since the pandemic.”
Speaking to The Times, Wes Streeting explained that the rise in severe flu cases is putting overwhelming pressure on hospitals, and emergency departments.
Flu hospitalisations have significantly increased by over 50% in a week, reaching an average of 2,660 patients per day.
Officials further warned that the cases are likely to peak 5,000 by the weekend.
Notably, resident doctors have planned a five-day strike starting from December 17, 2025, and could become the “Jenga piece that collapses the tower.”
The BMA is polling its members on whether to call off the walkout after getting the latest offer from the government.
Flu rates are rapidly increasing across the UK. Scotland confirmed a 25% surge in cases, and hospital admissions also rose in Wales and Northern Ireland, especially among children and young individuals.
In England, positivity rates were found to be highest in children aged five to 14; however, the most severe illness is in people more than 75 and under five.
Officials urge eligible groups — including over-65s, pregnant women, and people with health conditions — to get the flu jab ahead of Christmas.
NHS leaders stated hospitals have coped but warned that staff are under “worst-case scenario” pressure. The spike is driven by a mutated H3N2 strain that the public has little immunity against.
Norovirus cases are also seeing a sharp rise, intensifying pressure on hospital beds.