Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3

HBO Max dropped an action-packed trailer showcasing its upcoming 2026 lineup

  • By Javeria Ahmed
HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including Euphoria season 3
HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the 2026 TV slate, teasing highly anticipated titles including Lanterns and Euphoria Season 3.

On Friday, the network dropped an action-packed trailer showcasing its upcoming 2026 lineup.

The teaser highlights new seasons of hits like Industry and The Pitt, the return of fan favorites The Comeback and Euphoria, and highly anticipated premieres such as Damon Lindelof’s superhero series Lanterns, offering something for every kind of TV viewer.

In the teaser, House of the Dragon’s Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) warns, “You must decide what you want,” while Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) added, “Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire.”

Zendaya portrays Rue Bennett in Euphoria could be seen dancing at a party and later alone in a church, saying, “There’s no turning back.”

Later, the teaser showed she runs along the street, casting worried glances over her shoulder.

Moreover, she reflected, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” over scenes of Lexi, Maddy, Nate, Cassie, and Jules in playful, carefree moments.

The teaser sparked fan excitement as audiences looked forward to the big 2026 releases.

One fan wrote, “Your first testing having to save your own life- that’s very Hal Jordan coded lmao.”

Another commented, “Supergirl and Lanterns footage in the same week! We're eating good fellow DC fans.”


Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release

Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release
Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release
Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary
Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+

Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+
Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project

Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project
Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival
Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance

Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance
Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Latest News

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce