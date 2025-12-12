HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the 2026 TV slate, teasing highly anticipated titles including Lanterns and Euphoria Season 3.
On Friday, the network dropped an action-packed trailer showcasing its upcoming 2026 lineup.
The teaser highlights new seasons of hits like Industry and The Pitt, the return of fan favorites The Comeback and Euphoria, and highly anticipated premieres such as Damon Lindelof’s superhero series Lanterns, offering something for every kind of TV viewer.
In the teaser, House of the Dragon’s Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) warns, “You must decide what you want,” while Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) added, “Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire.”
Zendaya portrays Rue Bennett in Euphoria could be seen dancing at a party and later alone in a church, saying, “There’s no turning back.”
Later, the teaser showed she runs along the street, casting worried glances over her shoulder.
Moreover, she reflected, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” over scenes of Lexi, Maddy, Nate, Cassie, and Jules in playful, carefree moments.
The teaser sparked fan excitement as audiences looked forward to the big 2026 releases.
One fan wrote, “Your first testing having to save your own life- that’s very Hal Jordan coded lmao.”
Another commented, “Supergirl and Lanterns footage in the same week! We're eating good fellow DC fans.”