Eastern Ontario reports death of three children from Influneza A

A rapidly spreading influenza A virus has claimed three lives in Ontario due to complications since the start of December, as confirmed by the health officials.
On Monday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit issued a notice that the children who died were between the ages of five and nine. They were in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit regions.
Medical officers of health described the death as a “stark reminder” that influenza can cause serious illness needing hospitalization.
According to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), a major rise in flu cases has been reported this season, mentioning that November saw eight times more pediatric influenza cases as compared to the same period in 2024.
Provincial and national data show influenza activity is significantly increasing across Canada. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 20.2 per cent of flu tests were positive in early December, with 99% detected as Influenza A, primarily the A(H3N2) subtype.
Cases over doubled between consecutive reporting weeks, and hospitalizations continue to increase.
Health officials strongly advised everyone aged six months and older to get vaccinated, highlighting that while the flu vaccine may not prevent all infections, it minimises the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.
Vaccination plays an essential role for children, seniors, and those gathering during the busy holiday season to prevent the disease.