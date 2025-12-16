World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump's 'sick' comments on Rob Reiner death sparks backlash: 'Disgusting’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trump has been branded "a sick man " after launching an extraordinary attack against murdered film director Rob Reiner.

According to Sky News, the Hollywood luminary was found stabbed to death with his wife on Sunday - and the filmmaker's son had been arrested on murder charges.

Reacting to news of his death, the US president said in a post on Truth Social that Reiner was "tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star".

Trump said Reiner and his wife died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Celebrities and politicians have criticised Mr Trump for his comments, labelling them "disgusting" and "petty."

"What a disgusting and vile statement," actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said on X, while Californian Democrat Zoe Lofgren condemned Trump's comments as "a new low for this petty, hateful man".

Talk show host Whoopi Goldberg compared the president's comments to those he made after the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, when Trump hit out at critics.

