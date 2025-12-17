Entertainment
‘The Voice’ S28 winner: Aiden Ross makes Niall Horan proud with big win

Aiden Ross takes prestigious ‘The Voice’ trophy home after clinching momentous win in Season 28

The Voice has crowned its Season 28th winner and its none other than Aiden Ross.

On Tuesday, December 16, the super hit American singing reality competition TV series held its final showdown, which announced the Team Niall contestant as the winner of the 2025 installment.

With his momentous victory, the Everything and More singer made Niall Horan proud, keeping him an undefeated coach.

Before delivering a thrilling performance in competition against fellow Team Niall contestant DEK of Hearts, Team Reba's Aubrey Nicole, Team Snoop's Ralph Edwards and Team Bublé's Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers, Horan boosted Ross’s confidence with a heartfelt statement.

"You're a really down-to-earth, lovely guy who’s gifted. I wish you the best, bud," said the One Direction star.

Expressing gratitude to Niall Horan for having faith in him, Aiden Ross said, "The most important thing he’s taught me is to love what I'm doing and be glad that I'm doing it. Love you, man.”

For the unversed, Aiden Ross achieved the opening four-chair turn of the season by leaving all the four coaches - Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan – during the blind audition after performing a rendition of Adele’s Love in the Dark.

"It was literally like you had written the thing. When you hit some of those bigger notes, you hit them with ease and that makes me excited now that you're 155% on the show and you're going to be on Team Niall obviously,” Niall Horan said at the time.

The Voice aired its final showdown on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, on NBC.

