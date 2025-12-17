Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Brooklyn Beckham sparks reconciliation talks with parents after new clip

Brooklyn Beckham is being urged to reconnect with his parents after sharing a new cooking video.

The 26-year-old took an Instagram account to drop a cooking video wishing fans “Happy Holidays.”

In a shared clip, he was seen whipping up beer-brined chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables.


After he dropped the snippet, Brooklyn’s fans turned to the comment section to urge him to reconnect with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

One fan noted, 'Go and see your parents, you will regret it later in life, Talk to your mother!!!”

Another commented, “Call your parents, Ring your old man.”

The third remarked, “Call your mum .. you only get one and life’s too short ! Speak to your parents - only one life and it is very precious.”

Notably, this post came after his estranged brother Cruz, 20, extended another olive branch by sharing a childhood video with Brooklyn, after a recent post showing him with Brooklyn, Romeo, and their father from a 2021 holiday.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have a reported feud with the family as they missed key family events over the past year, including David’s 50th birthday and knighthood, straining his parents ahead of Christmas while he celebrates with Nicola’s family in Miami.

