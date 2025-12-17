Sports
Carlos Alcaraz, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero end seven years partnership

The tennis star has marked the end of an era in his career as he announced the split with Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he is taking a separate path from Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven years together.

Ferrero started working with the world No. 1 when the Spaniard was 15 years old and shaped him into a champion.

During their remarkable partnership, Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles, secured the No. 1 spot and earned an Olympic silver medal.

Alcaraz revealed their shocking separation through a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday, December 17, as he penned, "It's very difficult for me to write this post... After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as a coach and player."

"Thank you for making childhood dreams come true," the Spanish player noted.

He added, "We have managed to reach the top, and I feel that, if our sports paths had to separate, it had to be from up there. From the place where we always work and where we always aspire to reach."


"There are so many memories that come to my mind that being alone with one would not be fair. You have made me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person. And something that I value very much: I have enjoyed the process. I'll keep that, with the road travelled together."

Concluding the emotional post, Alcaraz said, "I sincerely wish you the best in all that comes. I am left with the tranquillity of knowing that we have not left anything to give, that we have made everything available to the other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!".

Ferrero posted his own heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by a collection of photographs with Alcaraz spanning their years together. 

He wrote, "Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it."

In the message, Ferrero expressed his gratitude towards Alcaraz and their entire team.

The announcement came just days after Ferrero, who is a former world No. 1, and Samuel Lopez claimed the 2025 ATP Coach of the Year Award for their notable work with Alcaraz.

Ferrero became the first person to secure the honour multiple times since its inception in 2016.

