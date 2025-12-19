Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview

Aima Baig sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview, sharing intimate insights into her much-anticipated new album, Gurlya, and the creative journey behind it.
During the conversation with Maleeha Rehman, the Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya singer revealed that her upcoming album name is Guriya, which she named after her mother as a nod to her.
Further in her discussion, she shared about the creative process, “I offered Fajr prayer and felt extremely vulnerable. It was a time when I was remembering my mother, and I just wanted to hug her because I had seen a few of her belongings. After Fajr, I tried to sleep, but I couldn’t because tears kept falling from my eyes. I started crying again while remembering my mom. I am the kind of person who instantly records a melody when it comes to my mind, even if my voice cracks or the recording isn’t perfect. At around 6 a.m., a few lyrics and a melody came to my mind for my mother, which I recorded. Obviously, I won’t reveal the lyrics now. I just entered the media industry when my mom got sick,”
Baig continued, “I used to be at work most of the time, so, I couldn’t spend much time with her while she was bedridden. She was the one who used to send me to shows, but those were her last days.”
To note, Aima Baig's new album is called Gurlya, but it has not been released yet.