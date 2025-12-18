Trending
'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

Reham Rafiq has urged her fans to talk about the most important health issue. 

In a new Instagram reel, the Parwarish actress briefly explained her painful journey with mental health issues.

On Wednesday, December 17, Rafiq took to her official Instagram account to share with her fans how important it is to publicly speak about mental issues.

The 29-year-old Pakistani actress, who recently gained traction due to her exceptional acting performance in the television series Parwarish, gave her fans an insight into her real life.

She penned, "Life hasn’t been easy, and this video is proof of that. We often post our happy days, the wins, the smiles, but we stay quiet about the dark ones, the difficult ones."

"It’s high time we talk about mental health and stop taking it lightly. It deserves the same importance, care, and seriousness as any other illness," Rafiq added.

She continued, "This is me being real. A reminder that people who look happy, successful, or ‘fine’ are also dealing with stress, anxiety, and battles you can’t see, no matter the fame or the money."

"If this resonates with you, know you’re not alone. Healing is real, and so is hope," the Kaffara actress noted.

Fans reaction on Reham Rafiq's new Instagram reel: 

After her heartbreaking confession, several fans and friends rushed to her comments section to give strength and support to the actress, with one commenting, "Nazar is real. I am the same as you, but life is so much better for me when I keep it private. The moment I start sharing and showing, I get anxiety and end up in the hospital."

Another shared, "More power to you, my love."

"Sending lots of prayers your way," a third said.

