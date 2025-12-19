Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track

Priyanka Chopra’s husband the Jumanji star posted a short video of himself grooving to a Dhurandhar song

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranveer Singh couldn’t hide his excitement as he reacted to a viral clip of “jiju” Nick Jonas dancing to the Dhurandhar track.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra’s husband the Jumanji star posted a short video of himself grooving to a Hindi song from the film, as his brothers popped up in the background to join the fun.

“New pre show hype song unlocked,” he wrote.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas alongside Madhubanti Bagchi and Shashwat Sachdev, the song is picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Shortly after Jonas posted a video, Ranveer dropped a hilarious comment on the post, and said, “Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE (laughing face and red heart emoticons).”

Jonas replied to Ranveer and wrote, “Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family! Let's go!”

The film Dhurandhar is based on Indian spy Hamza as he infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait’s gang, drawing from events such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with a supporting ensemble including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

