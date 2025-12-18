Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'

At the trailer launch of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, filmmaker Karan Johar could not help himself, as he went on to gush over Kartik Aaryan's admirable work ethic.
During the event, the renowned director went on to highlight Aaryan's dedication, from late-night calls to being completely immersed in the filmmaking process.
Referring to the actor as a "vampire", Johar quipped that he does not understand when Aaryan sleeps. He shared that the actor calls him in the early morning hours, and he has to "shut off and tune out."
"I work very hard, but I really want to know when Kartik sleeps. That’s the one question I have – when does he sleep?" said the director.
KJo went on to explain that while box office results matter, the journey of making a film holds equal importance for him.
He also shared that beyond just acting, Aaryan gets involved in every part of the filming process, from background music to editing, he gives his suggestions and makes the project a true collaborative effort.
Notably, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to be released in theatres on December 25.