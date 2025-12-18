Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have teamed up for a rom-com, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', set to be released on Christmas

  • By Hania Jamil
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,

At the trailer launch of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, filmmaker Karan Johar could not help himself, as he went on to gush over Kartik Aaryan's admirable work ethic. 

During the event, the renowned director went on to highlight Aaryan's dedication, from late-night calls to being completely immersed in the filmmaking process.

Referring to the actor as a "vampire", Johar quipped that he does not understand when Aaryan sleeps. He shared that the actor calls him in the early morning hours, and he has to "shut off and tune out."

"I work very hard, but I really want to know when Kartik sleeps. That’s the one question I have – when does he sleep?" said the director.

KJo went on to explain that while box office results matter, the journey of making a film holds equal importance for him. 

He also shared that beyond just acting, Aaryan gets involved in every part of the filming process, from background music to editing, he gives his suggestions and makes the project a true collaborative effort.

Notably, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is set to be released in theatres on December 25.

'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday
Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'

Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'
Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch

Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch
Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success

Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success
Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release

Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set
Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion
Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending

Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debuts on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debuts on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

3 hours ago
Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
2 hours ago
Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?
3 hours ago