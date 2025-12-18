Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' actress has been neck-deep in legal trouble after INR 60 crore cheating case

Shilpa Shetty is facing major legal troubles after her Mumbai house was raided by the Income Tax department over suspicion of tax evasion.

The Thursday, December 18, search followed a INR 60 crore [around $6.6 million] cheating case that was filed against her and her husband, Raj Kundra. A complaint was also filed against Shilpa's Bengaluru restaurant, Basatian.

The high-end restaurant received a complaint for operating past the legal closing hours and housing late-night parties.

According to the FIR, a police officer on special patrol duty followed a tip-off from an informant, which led him to inspect the restaurant.

"At around 1:30 a.m., when the complainant visited the restaurant, it was found that the manager was operating it unauthorisedly beyond the timings fixed by the government," the FIR stated.

Moreover, the couple are also fighting accusations of cheating a businessman out of INR 60 crore in an investment deal.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing charged Shilpa and Raj with cheating.

Filed by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari, the complaint claimed that between 2015 and 2023, he invested the money in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the couple, on the basis of assurances of returns and repayment.

As of now, Shilpa Shetty has strongly denied the allegations, sharing that a quashing petition has "already been filed" in the high court.

