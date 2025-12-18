Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function

It was a star-studded affair at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where notable names, including Shah Rukh Khan, attended the Annual Day Function.
The Khan family, with the Om Shanti Om actor's wife, Gauri Khan, along with their daughter, Suhana Khan, arrived at the school on Thursday night, December 18, to support their son, AbRam Khan.
Besides that, the Bachchans, Amitabh, Aishwarya, and husband Abhishek, were also photographed arriving at the institute to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan.
Big names from the film industry gathered under one roof to root for their children studying at the school.
Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor also attended the Annual Day event. KJo was at the school to witness the performances by his children, Yash and Roohi, while Kareena cheered for Jeh and Taimur.
Earlier in the day, the paparazzi photographed Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, who had attended the event for their children, Misha and Zain.
Other than showing up for their children, the Bollywood are quite occupied with their busy schedule, with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan currently filming Sujoy Ghosh's King, which also features Abhishek Bachchan.