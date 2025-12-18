‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie has failed to make an impression on the audience.
On Thursday, December 18, Dharma Productions released the highly anticipated trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on YouTube, sparking a buzz online.
However, after watching the preview, many fans were left disappointed, triggering major “flop” calls for the release.
The trailer introduces Rehaan “Ray” Mehra (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi Vardhan (Ananya Panday) as two individuals whose paths unexpectedly cross during a shared journey, sparking a visible connection.
In its three-minute and 21-second runtime, the preview teases a love story tested by personal conflicts, social challenges, and a soulful track that heightens the emotional tone.
Fans’ reactions:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer received mixed reviews from fans, with negative feedback overshadowing the positive ones.
“I can watch dhurandhar again but not this. Watched everything in the trailer, flop film,” commented one, while another expressed, “Bollywood starter pack: meet → love → misunderstanding → emotional bgm → repeat. Wtf ??”
“Super flop hai vai. disaster,” added a third.
A fourth expressed frustration, writing, “Lol!! Same story, different packaging. Grow up Dharma Productions. Because we have.”
“This is not the trailer...this is the full movie,” criticized a fifth, while a sixth quipped, “99% people are hating this trailer. And I am one of them too.”
Meanwhile, one of the fans took a dig at the film, stating, “Every scene feels original and unique.”
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release date:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit the theaters on December 25, 2025.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast:
The film features a star-studded cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neeta Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Gaurav Pandey.