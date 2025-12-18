Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip

The 'Koffee With Karan' host drops hilarious clip with the 'Jaane Jaan' starlet on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip
Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip  

Karan Johar has treated fans with his humorous encounter with Bollywood Queen Kareena Kapoor Khan during a kids' event.

During the playful occasion, the Kal Ho Naa Ho producer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 18, to release the clip of the Crew starlet eating a samosa during the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In the viral footage, Kareena is seen enjoying her snack while debunking the ongoing dieting speculations.

Karan, who shot the clip, said, "This is what Kareena Kapoor does at the school function, eating a samosa. For all you people who think she is on a diet."

The Jab We Met actress chimed in, "No, I am not," to which the Koffee With Karan host added, "Look what she is eating. A big samosa. I am proud of you, Bebo. I am proud of you. You are my carbie doll. I love it."

Kareena briefly gave him a stern look before continuing to enjoy her treat, much to fans’ delight.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were also present, attending the annual day festivities to support their daughter Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is actively promoting his film, Tu Meri Main Tera Mian Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.  

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home
Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function
Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'

Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'
'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday
Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'

Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'
Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch

Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch
Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success

Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success
Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release

Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set
Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion
Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending

Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending

Popular News

Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport

Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport
30 minutes ago
'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder
57 minutes ago
Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation
2 hours ago