Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip  

Karan Johar has treated fans with his humorous encounter with Bollywood Queen Kareena Kapoor Khan during a kids' event.
During the playful occasion, the Kal Ho Naa Ho producer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 18, to release the clip of the Crew starlet eating a samosa during the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
In the viral footage, Kareena is seen enjoying her snack while debunking the ongoing dieting speculations.
Karan, who shot the clip, said, "This is what Kareena Kapoor does at the school function, eating a samosa. For all you people who think she is on a diet."
The Jab We Met actress chimed in, "No, I am not," to which the Koffee With Karan host added, "Look what she is eating. A big samosa. I am proud of you, Bebo. I am proud of you. You are my carbie doll. I love it."
Kareena briefly gave him a stern look before continuing to enjoy her treat, much to fans’ delight.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were also present, attending the annual day festivities to support their daughter Aaradhya.
On the professional front, Karan Johar is actively promoting his film, Tu Meri Main Tera Mian Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.