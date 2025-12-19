Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending

After keeping fans hooked with its meaningful storyline and addressing major societal issues with maturity, Jama Taqseem has finally wrapped up its 30-episode run with a beautiful ending.
On Thursday, December 18, the hit Pakistani drama which had sparked a buzz online since its premiere three months ago finally came to an end with a special message, leaving the audience delighted.
Over its three-month run, the TV drama brought viewers’ attention to many major and minor societal issues faced by people in their daily lives, making a major impact on them.
Jama Taqseem focuses on family relationships and dynamics, emotional struggles, and social issues, especially those affecting women. The story highlightes themes such as marriage, divorce, responsibility, and fairness, emphasizing on how personal decisions and societal pressures can deeply impact people’s lives.
The final episode showed the entire family reunited after a series of chaotic events, including separation from the joint family, harassment, significance of education and independence for women, and equal value of a girl's parents compared to a boy's.
Bidding farewell to the heartwarming show, Mawra Hocane – who portrayed Laila – took to Instagram to pen, “Just want to say THANKYOUUUUU to all of you for endless & continuous love…. Such a special run.. our hearts are soooo full Alhumdulillah. On behalf of my whole team… see you all again with something bigger better & more entertaining… Thankyou so so much x.”
Fans’ reactions:
Jama Taqseem’s latest and final episode won fans with its happy ending, with one of the viewers praising, “’Zindagi me jama nhi taqseem krna bhi sikhy, taqseem krengy toh jama khud ba khud hojaega’ What a fabulous line in the end.”
“After ages, Finally a drama holding family values. Enjoyed it a lot,” lauded a second.
A third appreciated, “Real picture of what islam teaches us... maintain balance in every aspect of life. Good effort.”
Adding to the comments, a fourth noted, “Pakistan industry need to make more drama like this absolutely love it man...”
“The last episode felt like saying goodbye to something very close to my heart . Thank you for the memories and emotions. Truly unforgettable,” expressed one more.
Jama Taqseem cast:
Jama Taqseem features an ensemble cast that includes Mawra Hocane, Talha Chahour, Javed Sheikh, Amna Malik, Hassan Ahmed, Hania Adhmed, Tazeen Hussain, and Deepak Perwani.