Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya 

Kumar Sanu has taken strict legal action against his former wife, Rita Bhattacharya.
The veteran Indian playback singer has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-life partner, seeking Rs 30 lakh in damages for harm caused to his reputation.
According to The Indian Express, Sanu has taken this decision after Bhattacharya appeared on several podcasts where she spoke candidly about her ex-husband's alleged extramarital affair during their 1980s marriage.
In response, the 68-year-old Chori Chori Dil Tera hitmaker demanded 30 lakh in damages for harm caused to his reputation.
The suit, filed through celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan, seeks a restraining order against Rita, preventing her from making any further statements or social media posts that are defamatory towards the singer and his family.
For those unversed, Kumar Sanu's legal team has maintained that all allegations made against him are false.
As per the media reports, the speculations of Kumar Sanu's affair with an actress, Kunickaa Sadanand, escalated in 1994, around the time of his divorce from his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya.
Kumar Sanu's first marriage was to Rita Bhattacharya in the 1980s. The couple had three children.