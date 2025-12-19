Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

The 'Yeh Bandhan Toh' singer parted ways with his former life partner, Rita Bhattacharya, back in 1994

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya
Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya 

Kumar Sanu has taken strict legal action against his former wife, Rita Bhattacharya.  

The veteran Indian playback singer has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-life partner, seeking Rs 30 lakh in damages for harm caused to his reputation.  

According to The Indian Express, Sanu has taken this decision after Bhattacharya appeared on several podcasts where she spoke candidly about her ex-husband's alleged extramarital affair during their 1980s marriage.  

In response, the 68-year-old Chori Chori Dil Tera hitmaker demanded 30 lakh in damages for harm caused to his reputation. 

The suit, filed through celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan, seeks a restraining order against Rita, preventing her from making any further statements or social media posts that are defamatory towards the singer and his family. 

For those unversed, Kumar Sanu's legal team has maintained that all allegations made against him are false. 

As per the media reports, the speculations of Kumar Sanu's affair with an actress, Kunickaa Sadanand, escalated in 1994, around the time of his divorce from his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya.  

Kumar Sanu's first marriage was to Rita Bhattacharya in the 1980s. The couple had three children. 

Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip

Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home
Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function
Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'

Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'
'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday
Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'

Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound'
Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch

Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch
Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success

Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success
Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release

Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set
Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Popular News

Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move

Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move
an hour ago
Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport

Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport
2 hours ago
'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder
3 hours ago