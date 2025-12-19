Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

Thousands of YouTube users reported problems watching videos and accessing the platform

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube has reportedly grappled with an outage, causing disruption for thousands of users across different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and more.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, the users of video-streaming giant reported problems watching videos and accessing the platform.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike, reaching over 8,000 complaints across the USA.

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

Other users say they are seeing an error message stating “502 error” after launching the app.

In the US, nearly 18% of users reported issues related to YouTube video streaming, 9% users faced issues while accessing the platform, and around 70% faced issues while using the YouTube website.

YouTube has not officially addressed the issue yet.

Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones
OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT

OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT
TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban

TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban
Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing
Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan

Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan
Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow
YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report
Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Popular News

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
57 minutes ago
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
22 minutes ago