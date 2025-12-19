YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube has reportedly grappled with an outage, causing disruption for thousands of users across different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and more.
On Friday, December 19, 2025, the users of video-streaming giant reported problems watching videos and accessing the platform.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike, reaching over 8,000 complaints across the USA.
Other users say they are seeing an error message stating “502 error” after launching the app.
In the US, nearly 18% of users reported issues related to YouTube video streaming, 9% users faced issues while accessing the platform, and around 70% faced issues while using the YouTube website.
YouTube has not officially addressed the issue yet.