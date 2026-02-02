Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her niece, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq sentenced to prison in Bangladesh on Monday, February 2 following allegations of corruption linked to a Dhaka development scheme.
The country's anti-corruption agency alleged that Hasina collaborated with government officials to unlawfully acquire six plots of land for herself and her family in a major housing project, the Purbachal New Town Project, which includes over 25,000 residential plots.
As per Sky News, Hasina has been sentenced to 10 years in prison while Labour MP received a four year sentence.
Two other relatives, Azmina Siddiq and Radwan Mujib Siddiq were each given seven-year sentence.
Both Hasina and Tulip have previously been convicted in corruption-related cases.
Responding to the verdict, a Labour spokesperson said the party "cannot recognise this judgment."
The statement read, "As has been reported, highly regarded senior legal professionals have highlighted that Tulip Siddiq has not had access to a fair legal process in this case and has never been informed of the details of the charges against her."
Meanwhile, Tulip clarified that she never received any government land while her aunt was in office nor she did she persuade her aunt to give any land to her mother and siblings.
Hasina has faced multiple legal cased including 26-years prison in four corruption cases linked to the Purbachal project and a death sentence for alleged crimes against humanity during a past student uprising that left hundreds dead.