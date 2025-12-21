Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?

Most states have imposed taxes on e-cigarettes in the US, but there is no federal tax

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?

Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?

According to many people, vaping is considered a safer alternative than smoking, but experts in Europe and the US stated that’s dangerously wrong.

A major review in the European Heart Journal explained about nicotine toxicity, and its impact on heart and coronary vessels, regardless of its consumption amount.

This includes cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco, and shisha.

Following decades of research, the review discovered that nicotine increases blood pressure, damages blood vessels, and significantly raises the risk of cardiac disorders.

Furthermore the authors underscored the increasing use of vapes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, particularly among teens and young adults.

Researchers further blamed the latest trends, including social media marketing, flavoured products, and influencer promotion, calling them major drivers of sudden surge in nicotine intake among youth.

Secondhand smoke and even secondhand vapor can also affect the cardiovascular system of non-users. One researcher stated, “There is no such thing as a heart-safe nicotine product.”

In response, Europe has begun taxing newer nicotine products and is calling for stricter measures, including advertising bans, flavor restrictions, and prohibitions on indoor use.

It is pertinent to mention that most states have imposed taxes on e-cigarettes, but there is no federal tax. While the FDA has targeted flavored cartridge vapes, disposable vapes are largely unregulated.

To avoid these risks, experts warned that any form of nicotine consumption — whether it's smoked, vaped, or chewed — can endanger your health.

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?

What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?
Depression and anxiety linked to higher risk of cardiac diseases, study

Depression and anxiety linked to higher risk of cardiac diseases, study

Reducing saturated fat linked to fewer heart attacks, study finds

Reducing saturated fat linked to fewer heart attacks, study finds

Wesfarmers places 54 Priceline pharmacies into receivership

Wesfarmers places 54 Priceline pharmacies into receivership
Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?
Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season

Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season
Air pollution associated with autoimmune disorders, study

Air pollution associated with autoimmune disorders, study

New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says

New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says
Experts warn of widespread flu surge linked to new H3N2 variant

Experts warn of widespread flu surge linked to new H3N2 variant
Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study
COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

Popular News

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke
2 hours ago
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him
3 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale
4 hours ago