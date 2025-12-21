Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?

According to many people, vaping is considered a safer alternative than smoking, but experts in Europe and the US stated that’s dangerously wrong.
A major review in the European Heart Journal explained about nicotine toxicity, and its impact on heart and coronary vessels, regardless of its consumption amount.
This includes cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco, and shisha.
Following decades of research, the review discovered that nicotine increases blood pressure, damages blood vessels, and significantly raises the risk of cardiac disorders.
Furthermore the authors underscored the increasing use of vapes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, particularly among teens and young adults.
Researchers further blamed the latest trends, including social media marketing, flavoured products, and influencer promotion, calling them major drivers of sudden surge in nicotine intake among youth.
Secondhand smoke and even secondhand vapor can also affect the cardiovascular system of non-users. One researcher stated, “There is no such thing as a heart-safe nicotine product.”
In response, Europe has begun taxing newer nicotine products and is calling for stricter measures, including advertising bans, flavor restrictions, and prohibitions on indoor use.
It is pertinent to mention that most states have imposed taxes on e-cigarettes, but there is no federal tax. While the FDA has targeted flavored cartridge vapes, disposable vapes are largely unregulated.
To avoid these risks, experts warned that any form of nicotine consumption — whether it's smoked, vaped, or chewed — can endanger your health.