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Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised

Invasive meningitis symptoms include a sudden fever, rashes, severe headaches, stiff neck, vomiting and diarrhoea, more

  • By Web Desk
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised

Two people have lost their lives and 11 are reportedly hospitalised following a rare outbreak of invasive meningitis at the University of Kent.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) ensured that it has already provided antibiotics to students in the Canterbury area following the detection of 13 cases of invasive meningococcal disease, a fatal combination of meningitis and septicaemia.

What is Invasive meningitis?

Invasive meningitis is caused by meningococcal bacteria spreading to the cerebrospinal fluid surrounding your spinal cord and brain that leads to meningitis, an infection in the layers of the brain, which infects bloodstead, causing sepsis.

Invasive meningitis symptoms

Invasive meningitis symptoms include a sudden fever, rashes, severe headaches, a stiff neck, vomiting and diarrhoea, joint and muscle pain, photosensitivity, cold hands and feet, multiple episodes of seizures, confusion and sleepiness.

The UKHSA urged anyone experiencing the above mentioned symptoms should seek medical help.

Among the dead individuals include a University of Kent student, while another 11 youngsters who are currently fighting for their lives in hospital, according to BBC.

UKHSA south-east deputy director Trish Mannes stated, “We understand that many people at the university and in the wider community will be affected by this sad news and we would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family involved.

“Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia.”

She continued, “Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.”

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