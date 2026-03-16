Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says

A prolonged study of 43 years revealed that moderate intake of caffeinated coffee or tea may help promote long-term cognitive health.
The study involving 130,000 participants from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (HPFS) discovered that moderate consumption of caffeinated coffee (2-3 cups a day) or tea (1-2 cups a day) was tied to a lower risk of dementia, reduced cognitive decline, and promotes cognitive abilities in enhanced ways, as per findings published in JAMA.
Senior author Daniel Wang stated, “When searching for possible dementia prevention tools, we thought something as prevalent as coffee may be a promising dietary intervention—and our unique access to high quality data through studies that has been going on for more than 40 years allowed us to follow through on that idea.”
“While our results are encouraging, it’s important to remember that the effect size is small and there are lots of important ways to protect cognitive function as we age. Our study suggests that caffeinated coffee or tea consumption can be one piece of that puzzle,” Wang added.
Preventing dementia before symptoms start is essential as current treatments remain restricted and usually offer little enhancement after the disease develops.
To resolve the issue, researchers are currently analysing the impact of lifestyle patterns, and diet, over the risk of developing dementia.
Coffee and tea consists of some biologically active compounds, which include polyphenols, caffeine, protecting the brain from inflammation and limiting cellular damage that may lead to cognitive decline.