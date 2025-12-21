Samsung to integrate Exynos 2600 chip into Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung has recently launched its flagship chipset, the Exynos 2600, which is said to be the world’s first smartphone SoC built on a 2nm fabrication process.
A recent report suggested the South-Korean based tech giant will integrate its latest chipset in its upcoming next-gen smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, as per The Bell.
If the report turns out to be true, it would mark Samsung's continued use of Exynos processors in its flip series, as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also equipped with an Exynos chip.
The report further revealed the potential reason behidn this shift could be memory costs, as using an in-house Exynos processor could help control overall manufacturing expenses.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be unveiled in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The Exynos 2600 is manufactured by advanced 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology and features an eight-core CPU setup, including a high-performance C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz and multiple C1-Pro cores running at up to 3.25GHz.
Moreover, the latest chip consists of the Xclipse 960 deca-core GPU based on ARMv9.3 architecture, along with an AI engine featuring a 32K MAC NPU.
The chipset supports up to 4K displays at 120Hz and camera configurations of up to 320MP, making it an ideal fit for Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup.