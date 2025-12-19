OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT

OpenAI has officially released an app store–style directory within ChatGPT, indicating that the company is open for developers looking to bring their apps into the chatbot.
With this launch, the ChatGPT manufacturer has allowed developers to submit their programs for review directly within ChatGPT.
The recently introduced directory, accessed through ChatGPT’s tools menu, follows OpenAI’s October announcement that apps would become part of the chatbot experience.
At the time, all the leading tech manufacturers, including Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva revealed incorporations that enable users to access services directly within ChatGPT conversations.
With this update, OpenAI aims to expand access beyond large partners to a broader developer community.
According to OpenAI, apps improve ChatGPT conversations by bringing new context and allowing users to take actions such as ordering groceries, generating slide decks from outlines, or browsing for apartments, without even leaving the chat interface.
This update is particularly helpful for developers, as it will allow them to build these experiences using OpenAI’s Apps software development kit (SDK).
It is pertinent to mention that OpenAI’s app store–style platform inside ChatGPT is currently only available for beta testers. Once the app is ready, it can be submitted via the OpenAI Developer platform, where creators monitor its review and approval status.
This significant move represents a major step towards building a robust app ecosystem inside ChatGPT.