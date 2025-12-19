Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT

OpenAI will allow developers to submit their programs for review directly within ChatGPT with this update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT
OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT

OpenAI has officially released an app store–style directory within ChatGPT, indicating that the company is open for developers looking to bring their apps into the chatbot.

With this launch, the ChatGPT manufacturer has allowed developers to submit their programs for review directly within ChatGPT.

The recently introduced directory, accessed through ChatGPT’s tools menu, follows OpenAI’s October announcement that apps would become part of the chatbot experience.

At the time, all the leading tech manufacturers, including Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva revealed incorporations that enable users to access services directly within ChatGPT conversations.

With this update, OpenAI aims to expand access beyond large partners to a broader developer community.

According to OpenAI, apps improve ChatGPT conversations by bringing new context and allowing users to take actions such as ordering groceries, generating slide decks from outlines, or browsing for apartments, without even leaving the chat interface.

This update is particularly helpful for developers, as it will allow them to build these experiences using OpenAI’s Apps software development kit (SDK).

It is pertinent to mention that OpenAI’s app store–style platform inside ChatGPT is currently only available for beta testers. Once the app is ready, it can be submitted via the OpenAI Developer platform, where creators monitor its review and approval status.

This significant move represents a major step towards building a robust app ecosystem inside ChatGPT. 

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app
Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones
TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban

TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban
Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing
Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan

Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan
Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow
YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report
Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Popular News

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
56 minutes ago
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
21 minutes ago