Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

In a surprising move, Google has started introducing an unexpected second software update for Pixel phones this month, adding to the December Pixel Drop and the regular monthly security update that launched earlier this month.
As per the reports from Pixel users, the recently announced update started appearing on devices on Wednesday. Owners of Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series phones confirmed getting the update.
With only one Pixel 10 Pro verified to have installed it successfully. The update is small in size, indicating it is likely a hotfix addressing an essential issue instead of a feature update.
The Alphabet-owned Google has not officially announced the details of the update. There’s no published changelog, and Google’s Pixel firmware download page that only lists the original December update.
The update has been launched to the newer Pixel models; however, it remains unclear whether availability extends to its older devices such as the Pixel 6 series.
December usually receives a single major update for Pixel phones, meant to carry users through to January. This update remains unusual and points to the possibility of an urgent bug fix or security-related issue.
As of now, the Alphabet-owned Google has not announced its details regarding public release. More details will be released after the company updates its documentation or issues an official statement.