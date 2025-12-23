Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection 

Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August last year

Jennifer Lopez's connection has reportedly cost Ben Affleck a popular filmmaker, Steven Spielberg's mega project.

According to another popular American director, Mike Binder, his fellow filmmaker once refused to work with the Batman actor for a specific project back in 2006. 

In his recent guest appearance on the One Bad Movie podcast, the 67-year-old comedian-turned-filmmaker claimed that Steven rejected Ben due to his whirlwind romance with his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

At the time, the two directors were in talks to direct Man About Town, which hit theatres in 2006 and starred Affleck, 53, as a hotshot Hollywood agent.

However, after this film, Steven said to Mike, "Write something for" him. 

"At the time, we both lived up in the Palisades, and we were talking about power and struggles," Mike recalled.

He continued explaining, "We call Steven, Steven says, ‘No. Can’t do it with him. We just bombed a movie with him; he’s got that whole J. The one thing going on now, and I have other problems with him. Make a deal that he’s gonna do it, we shake hands, he’ll do it."

According to Mike, Ben Affleck, who finalized his divorce with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, had also mistreated Steven Spielberg’s son.

As of now, the actor has yet to respond to his alleged beef with Steven Spielberg.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance timeline: 

Despite the major setback at the time, Ben Affleck was reportedly in love with Jennifer Lopez as he began dating her in 2002, and proposed to her the same year.

After receiving heavy public scrutiny, the pair called off their wedding, parting ways in 2004. The exes rekindled their love in 2021 and got married the following year. In August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce. 

