Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists 

It Ends With Us star's infamous ongoing legal battle is not going to end anytime soon!
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who have been embroiled in messy legal drama since December last year, marked one year on Tuesday, December 23.
After a year of public scrutiny, the two former co-stars seemingly "will be tied together in history," predicted a crisis communications consultant, Molly McPherson.
In an interview with People, the public relations expert shared that, "They are now inextricably linked forever."
Another leading entertainment publicist told the outlet that Blake’s behavior during her battle might have worked out for her as she had been publicly promoting her movie, including Another Simple Favor.
"It’s good that she’s out and about, because it signals she has nothing to hide and she’s going about her daily life," the publicist added.
However, the industry source also hailed Justin's strategy throughout his painful legal journey, in which he mostly remained out of the spotlight.
"For Baldoni, I think it’s smart for him to step back. The best Justin can hope for is cultural mercy through a jury and judge to exonerate him in the court of public opinion," the publicist said.
For those unaware, the legal war between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively began in December last year, when Ryan Reynolds' life partner accused the 41-year-old actor-director of sexually abusing her while filming their superhit movie, It Ends With Us.
Shortly after the bombshell claims, Justin filed a defamation case against her for defaming him.
He also demanded $400 million, which was later dismissed by the court.
Though more than 90% of civil cases settle, neither Lively, 38, nor Baldoni, 41, has publicly indicated a willingness to do so.
A trial date is scheduled for May 18, 2026.