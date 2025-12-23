Russell Brand hit with additional rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand's legal woes deepened, as he has been charged with two further offences, including one count of rape.
On Tuesday, December 23, the Metropolitan Police said that the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised an additional charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault relating to two further women.
Previously, the English comedian and actor pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in relation to four women.
Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2026, in relation to the two new charges.
Detectives began investigating allegations against Brand which came to light following reporting from major UK outlets in September 2023.
The new rape charge is alleged to have taken place between February 7, 2009, and March 1, 2009, and relates to one woman, while the new count of sexual assault is alleged to have taken place between August and December 2009 and relates to a separate woman.
A trial is set to take place at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026, for the five original charges.