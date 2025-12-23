Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Russell Brand hit with additional rape and sexual assault charges

The 'Get Him to the Greek' actor already had five counts of similar charges relating to four women, which he denied

  • By Hania Jamil
Russell Brand hit with additional rape and sexual assault charges
Russell Brand hit with additional rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand's legal woes deepened, as he has been charged with two further offences, including one count of rape.

On Tuesday, December 23, the Metropolitan Police said that the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised an additional charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault relating to two further women.

Previously, the English comedian and actor pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in relation to four women.

Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2026, in relation to the two new charges.

Detectives began investigating allegations against Brand which came to light following reporting from major UK outlets in September 2023.

The new rape charge is alleged to have taken place between February 7, 2009, and March 1, 2009, and relates to one woman, while the new count of sexual assault is alleged to have taken place between August and December 2009 and relates to a separate woman.

A trial is set to take place at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026, for the five original charges.

Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection

Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama marks 1-year with surprise twists
'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser confirms Chris Evans' return with mysterious child

'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser confirms Chris Evans' return with mysterious child
SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move
Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix

Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix
Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Gracie Abrams releases emotional new song on gun violence after Brown shooting

Gracie Abrams releases emotional new song on gun violence after Brown shooting
Jennifer Aniston chooses romantic Christmas getaway for boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston chooses romantic Christmas getaway for boyfriend Jim Curtis

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music
Tom Holland hailed for 'leadership' after concluding 'Spider-Man 4’ shooting

Tom Holland hailed for 'leadership' after concluding 'Spider-Man 4’ shooting
Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree

Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree
Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split

Popular News

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
8 minutes ago
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate
17 minutes ago
Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection

Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection
57 minutes ago