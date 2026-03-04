News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor's location finally confirmed after clone drama

'The Mask' actor 'fools' internet as he finally lifts the lid on cloning conspiracy

  • By Fatima Hassan
Where is Jim Carrey now? Actors location finally confirmed after clone drama
Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor's location finally confirmed after clone drama

Jim Carrey has seemingly confirmed his whereabouts after the exploding death hoax.    

The Mask actor, who made headlines with his fake appearance at the César Awards, has finally been spotted.

On Monday, March 3rd, investigative journalist Jake turned to his Instagram account, whose username is Jake vs the State, to reveal Carrey's whereabouts and debunk the death speculations surrounding the popular actor.  

Sharing an unseen image of the 64-year-old American actor and comedian's photo, and clarified that he is safe and sound and is currently living in New Zealand.

"The internet is so easy to fool, the real Jim Carrey was hiding in New Zealand the whole time," Jake responded to the ongoing death rumours of the actor. 

As the new update went viral on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their relief, with one commenting, "Some of us were traumatized. Or I was. Kind of still am. Hoping that's him and he's all good."

"So happy to see he is safe & alive. I hope this image is real. No AI," another chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third said, "The internet needs to friggin chill… stop messing with our hearts! Good to see ya, Jim."

Jim Carrey exploded the headlines last week after he made a public appearance alongside his girlfriend, Min Ah, to accept the prestigious award at the César Awards in Paris. 

Shortly after his rare sighting, fans noticed that the actor was unrecognizable, while many suggested he was dead and his  "clone" attended the glitzy gala on his behalf. 

However, popular makeup artist and drag performer, Alexis Stone, on social media, claimed that he was behind the look of the actor at the February 26th, 2026, César Film Awards in Paris. 

So far, Jim Carrey has not confirmed the ongoing conspiracy theory and the real agenda behind his clone drama.   

Here's why Zendaya, Tom Holland opted for a 'secret' wedding
Here's why Zendaya, Tom Holland opted for a 'secret' wedding
Selena Gomez secret 'Friends' list: Instagram's new feature or singer's clever marketing?
Selena Gomez secret 'Friends' list: Instagram's new feature or singer's clever marketing?
Annabel Schofield dies at 62: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Annabel Schofield dies at 62: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Angelina Jolie's love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed
Angelina Jolie's love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed
'R.J. Decker' star Scott Speedman reveals secret to balancing two major roles
'R.J. Decker' star Scott Speedman reveals secret to balancing two major roles
Selena Gomez reveals untold moment from Taylor Swift friendship
Selena Gomez reveals untold moment from Taylor Swift friendship
BTS drops 'Arirang' tracklist ahead of highly anticipated comeback
BTS drops 'Arirang' tracklist ahead of highly anticipated comeback
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz

Popular News

Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims

Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims
16 minutes ago
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments

Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
34 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland

Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland

an hour ago