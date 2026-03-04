Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor's location finally confirmed after clone drama

Jim Carrey has seemingly confirmed his whereabouts after the exploding death hoax.
The Mask actor, who made headlines with his fake appearance at the César Awards, has finally been spotted.
On Monday, March 3rd, investigative journalist Jake turned to his Instagram account, whose username is Jake vs the State, to reveal Carrey's whereabouts and debunk the death speculations surrounding the popular actor.
Sharing an unseen image of the 64-year-old American actor and comedian's photo, and clarified that he is safe and sound and is currently living in New Zealand.
"The internet is so easy to fool, the real Jim Carrey was hiding in New Zealand the whole time," Jake responded to the ongoing death rumours of the actor.
As the new update went viral on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their relief, with one commenting, "Some of us were traumatized. Or I was. Kind of still am. Hoping that's him and he's all good."
"So happy to see he is safe & alive. I hope this image is real. No AI," another chimed in.
Meanwhile, a third said, "The internet needs to friggin chill… stop messing with our hearts! Good to see ya, Jim."
Jim Carrey exploded the headlines last week after he made a public appearance alongside his girlfriend, Min Ah, to accept the prestigious award at the César Awards in Paris.
Shortly after his rare sighting, fans noticed that the actor was unrecognizable, while many suggested he was dead and his "clone" attended the glitzy gala on his behalf.
However, popular makeup artist and drag performer, Alexis Stone, on social media, claimed that he was behind the look of the actor at the February 26th, 2026, César Film Awards in Paris.
So far, Jim Carrey has not confirmed the ongoing conspiracy theory and the real agenda behind his clone drama.