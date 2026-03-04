Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland  

Duchess Sophie has received heartfelt praise from King Charles III after achieving a big milestone during her special visit to Ireland.
On Tuesday, March 3rd, His Majesty's office issued a refreshing update on the senior royal member of the British Family from her Northern Ireland trip.
This visit marked her first solo tour to Ireland in eight years, and amidst Andrew's ongoing drama and arrest.
During the noble occasion, the mom of two launched a new national autism society center, to uplift the confidence within the children who have been suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD.)
"The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Northern Ireland! As Patron, HRH opened the new @nationalautisticsociety_ni centre and heard from families about the support this special space will provide," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
They continued explaining, "At Randalstown Library, the Duchess met community groups and those who have taken part in a Women in Leadership Programme."
"HRH learnt about local initiatives to encourage wellbeing and connection at Walkways Community Centre. As Patron, The Duchess also met @guidedogsni volunteers who are celebrating 40 years of the charity in Northern Ireland," they concluded.
This update came shortly after a report claimed that due to the efforts of Duchess Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, they unknowingly saved the "drowning" monarchy.
Despite being the 15th in the line of succession, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife proved their loyalty toward the monarchy while receiving the label of "saviours" amidst the escalating family tensions due to Andrew's arrest.
A popular royal commentator, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror that, "I'm sure that Edward and Sophie discuss everything and provide valuable support to one another in this crisis."
As of now, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have yet to react to the new honor.