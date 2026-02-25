News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner concluded their high-profile marriage in 2018

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Garners honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz 

Jennifer Garner has recently made a shocking confession about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, which sent the internet into shockwaves. 

The Elektra actress, who shared an amicable bond with Affleck since their high-profile breakup in 2018, shed light on the difficulties she faced while raising their three kids, Violet Anne, Fin, and Samuel Garner. 

Garner admitted that right after parting ways with the Batman actor, the complexities between her and the children started emerging in the house due to their father's emotional absence.  

She continued explaining that she had to play father's and mother’s roles at the same time, which brings "a little bit of loss."

While speaking exclusively in a recent episode of Bustle's One Nightstand, the 53-year-old American actress, currently in a serious relationship with John Miller, candidly noted, "I think that I do a bit of both."

"And I think my kids' dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom," the 13 Going On 30 added. 

Fans reaction on Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck feud speculations:

Shortly after this update emerged, several fans began assuming something had been going on between the two exes.

One fan sarcastically said, "Jennifer must be happy that she doesn't need to wash Ben's hairpiece anymore."

"It seems they're feuding," a second chimed in.

As of now, Ben Affleck, who also officially concluded his second marriage with Jennifer Lopez in 2025, has yet to comment on this ongoing feud buzz.  

Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death
Christian Bale finally takes on major role in long-delayed 'Heat 2'
Christian Bale finally takes on major role in long-delayed 'Heat 2'
Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra comfirm 'complex' romance in PDA packed LA date?
Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra comfirm 'complex' romance in PDA packed LA date?
Martin Short's family shares touching statement after daughter Katherine dies at 42
Martin Short's family shares touching statement after daughter Katherine dies at 42
'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
Robert Carradine's daughter Ever Carradine breaks silence after actor's death
Robert Carradine's daughter Ever Carradine breaks silence after actor's death
Here's how Michael B. Jordan reacted to BAFTA racial slur scandal
Here's how Michael B. Jordan reacted to BAFTA racial slur scandal
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court

Popular News

Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance

Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
43 minutes ago
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles

Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
2 hours ago
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz

Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
an hour ago