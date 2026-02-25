Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz 

Jennifer Garner has recently made a shocking confession about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, which sent the internet into shockwaves.
The Elektra actress, who shared an amicable bond with Affleck since their high-profile breakup in 2018, shed light on the difficulties she faced while raising their three kids, Violet Anne, Fin, and Samuel Garner.
Garner admitted that right after parting ways with the Batman actor, the complexities between her and the children started emerging in the house due to their father's emotional absence.
She continued explaining that she had to play father's and mother’s roles at the same time, which brings "a little bit of loss."
While speaking exclusively in a recent episode of Bustle's One Nightstand, the 53-year-old American actress, currently in a serious relationship with John Miller, candidly noted, "I think that I do a bit of both."
"And I think my kids' dad does too. Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom," the 13 Going On 30 added.
Fans reaction on Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck feud speculations:
Shortly after this update emerged, several fans began assuming something had been going on between the two exes.
One fan sarcastically said, "Jennifer must be happy that she doesn't need to wash Ben's hairpiece anymore."
"It seems they're feuding," a second chimed in.
As of now, Ben Affleck, who also officially concluded his second marriage with Jennifer Lopez in 2025, has yet to comment on this ongoing feud buzz.