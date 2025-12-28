Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62

Former England cricket star and ex-England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Hugh Morris has passed away at the age of 62.
In December 2022, he was diagnosed with throat cancer after noticing a lump on his neck while shaving.
He then underwent major surgery to remove all his glands but unfortunately the disease returned in late 2022.
Morris was initially diagnosed with bowel cancer which later tests revealed had spread to his liver.
Despite his ongoing health battles, Morris remained deeply involved in cricket and returned to work later that year before stepping down as Glamorgan’s chief executive in September 2023 to focus on his treatment and spend time with his family.
Morris was a highly successful opening batsman who captained Glamorgan twice and also became youngest captain at 22, leading them to win the Sunday League title in 1993.
He played three matches for the full England team and also captained the England A side on tours to South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Dan Cherry, the man who succeeded him as Glamorgan's CEO, said in a statement, "Everyone here at Glamorgan County Cricket Club and further afield are devastated on hearing the awful news about Hugh. The last few years have been extremely difficult for him and his family, but we were pleased to see Hugh several times during the 2025 season here at Sophia Gardens."
After retiring, the Welshman spent 16 years in various senior roles at the ECB.
Morris was honoured with an MBE in 2022 for his contributions to cricket and charitable work.
Later in September 2024, he was recognized for his achievements by being inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame.