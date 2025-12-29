Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

Norwegian Royal Family has finally broken their silence over Marius Borg Høiby's charges ahead of the trial.
The Crown Prince Haakon's stepson is facing 32 charges, including the alleged rape of four women and domestic violence against an ex-partner, in the trial taking place early next year.
Up until now, the royal family has chosen to remain silent about the scandals surrounding Marius; however, a recent interview with The Times shed light on what they truly think about the troubling situation.
His mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is gearing up for a challenging year ahead as she is expected to undergo a lung transplant, has opened up about Marius' future.
Speaking alongside her husband and Marius' stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit rejected the claims that she had tipped her son off about his impending arrest with a phone call.
"I think it's been quite a strain to be accused of such serious things, which of course I did not do," the Crown Princess said.
"The thing that perhaps upsets me the most is being criticised for how we've handled it as parents, that we didn't take it seriously. I find that hard."
Mette-Marit said the family had sought "professional help" for her son, sharing that it's "unfair" to think that the royal family did not understand the severity of the situation.
The Princess went on to say that she felt the need to speak out after the intense scrutiny and severity of the claims.
Marius's step-grandfather, King Harald, also commented on the case. He said he felt it was "not possible" to prepare for his step-grandson's trial.
"But now it is in the hands of the court. Then we will take what comes," he said, while Queen Sonja added, "But it's not exactly something you look forward to."
The King explained the Royal Family would try to proceed with "business as usual" but shared, "I'd like to say that we feel for all those who are affected. We feel for them and hope they will be OK and get better after the trial."
Marius was charged with 32 counts, including alleged rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another, making death threats, and traffic violations.
The 28-year-old allegedly assaulted the women while they were sleeping. He is currently free pending trial, with Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo stating that there is currently no reason to arrest and jail him.
Notably, the prosecutors' office estimates that the trial could begin in mid-January and take around six weeks.