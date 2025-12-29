Imran Khan makes rare comments on nepotism ahead of his acting comeback 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Katti Batti' star set to break his acting hiatus with new movie, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist's nephew, Imran Khan, has broken his silence on nepotism before breaking his huge acting hiatus.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star has recently opened up about his life's ups and downs and the difficulties he faced in his acting career.

Though Imran garnered media attention with his 2000s debut film alongside Genelia D'Souza, he was mainly famous due to his blood relation with Aamir Khan.

Now, in a candid conversation on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast, the 42-year-old Indian actor reflected on his relationship with his famous uncle Aamir Khan, and the realities of financial struggle in the film industry.

At one point, the Delhi Belly actor addressed the long-standing "nepo-kid" label. He said people often assume being Aamir Khan's nephew brings him financial and professional flexibilities, but the reality is the opposite of what people "overthink" about his life.

"My uncle Aamir is a movie star. He’s my mom’s cousin brother… that’s not my money, that’s not coming to me," Imran noted.

He continued, "Not every life decision should be made purely on calculation. Some choices must be made for your own peace and happiness." 

After nearly ten years away from the big screen, Imran will make a comeback with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. 

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos set to premiere in theatres on January 16, 2026. 

