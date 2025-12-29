'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion 

Malcolm is forced to reunite with his family in the highly-anticipated revival of the hit 2000s sitcom, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.
In the first teaser released on Monday, December 29, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his daughter (Keeley Karsten) reunite with his family after hiding from them for over a decade.
"My life is fantastic now," declares Frankie in the beginning of the teaser, adding, "All I had to do was stay away from my family!"
However, he gets forced to attend his parents', Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), 40th wedding anniversary party, welcoming a fresh wave of chaos.
The original Malcolm in the Middle ran on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006, and nearly all of the main cast has returned for the reunion, including Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Emy Coligado.
Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer, while Bryan Cranston, Tracy Katsky of KatCo, Gail Berman and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers.
Ken Kwapis directed all four episodes and executive produced. The new four-part event is set to be released on April 10.
Watch the Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair teaser here: