Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash  

Nicole Kidman is showing off her natural hair!
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28, the Babygirl actress embraced her natural curly hair while sharing a few glimpses from her daughter Faith's big day.
Kidman shared a collage of her daughter's 15th birthday's beautiful cake and her portrait of rocking her natural blonde hair.
In the post, she wears the Dôen Adelphine Top, leaning into the bohemian vibe with her natural blond curls falling past her shoulders.
"Happy 15th birthday, baby!" the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer stated in the caption.
This post of Kidman came months after announcing her high-profile separation from her former husband, Keith Urban.
In September this year, the Eyes Wide Shut actress filed for divorce from the Australian-American country singer and songwriter, after nearly 19 years of marriage
According to Page Six, she cited irreconcilable differences and sought joint custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
However, she had been granted permission to be the primary residential parent of her two children.