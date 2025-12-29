Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash

The 'Babygirl' actress celebrates daughter, Faith's 15 birthday over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faiths birthday bash
Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash  

Nicole Kidman is showing off her natural hair!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28, the Babygirl actress embraced her natural curly hair while sharing a few glimpses from her daughter Faith's big day.

Kidman shared a collage of her daughter's 15th birthday's beautiful cake and her portrait of rocking her natural blonde hair.

In the post, she wears the Dôen Adelphine Top, leaning into the bohemian vibe with her natural blond curls falling past her shoulders.

"Happy 15th birthday, baby!" the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer stated in the caption.

P.C.: Nicole Kidman/Instagram account
P.C.: Nicole Kidman/Instagram account 

This post of Kidman came months after announcing her high-profile separation from her former husband, Keith Urban.

In September this year, the Eyes Wide Shut actress filed for divorce from the Australian-American country singer and songwriter, after nearly 19 years of marriage

According to Page Six, she cited irreconcilable differences and sought joint custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

However, she had been granted permission to be the primary residential parent of her two children.

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband
'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas
Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses
Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder

Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder
NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

Popular News

Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident

Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident
an hour ago
'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

an hour ago
UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert

UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert
2 hours ago