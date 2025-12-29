Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband 

America's Got Talent's Judge, Heidi Klum, has released a cryptic message after enjoying a steamy vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
The 52-year-old German model and television star was recently spotted at St. Barts Island to spend quality time with her partner for the holidays on Monday, December 29.
Heidi, who every year garners media attention with the weirdest looks for spooky season, has stripped down to nothing but a thong in new photos obtained by The Sun.
After making a grabby appearance at the Island, The Devil Wears Prada actress took to her Instagram account to share the viral photo of herself holding a towel and a large poster of her husband, Tom, to cover up while on the beach.
"Tom, I took a photo for you today!" she wrote in German.
During the romantic getaway, she also packed on the PDA with her husband, who rocked no shirt, light pink swim trunks and a grey hat.
The beauty mogul’s longtime friend and fashion photographer, Antoine Verglas, was also accompanied by the couple.
For those unaware, Heidi Klum tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz in 2019, after a secret civil ceremony in February and a larger celebration in August 2025.