Bobby Deol tearfully remembers late father Dharmendra at 'Ikkis' premiere 

  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Ikkis' is slated to be released in January next year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bobby Deol has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to his late father at the screening of the deceased actor’s new film, Ikkis

On Tuesday, December 30, the Animal actor attended the star-studded event on behalf of his father, who tragically passed away on November 24, 2025.

The event turned into a poignant moment of remembrance and celebration as Bobby chose to honor his father in a profoundly personal way by wearing one of Dharmendra's shirts to the screening.

In the presence of renowned Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Rekha and others, Bobby wore Dharmendra’s shirt for Ikkis' premiere. 

As Bobby arrived at the venue, visibly moved, fans and members of the media quickly picked up on the significance of his outfit. 

The simple yet powerful act symbolized Bobby’s enduring bond with his father and served as a reminder of Dharmendra’s towering legacy in Indian cinema.  

According to Hindustan Times, the red carpet also saw appearances from Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Jeetendra, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and son Vivaan.

In the new film, Dharmendra, who died at the age of 89 in November this year, is portrayed as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.) alongside Agastya Nanda and others.   

Ikkis is slated to be released on January 1st, 2026. 

